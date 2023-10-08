Israel-Palestine War: UN Middle East Peace envoy warns of a 'dangerous precipice'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
In a statement on Saturday, UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland warned that "this is a dangerous precipice, and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink." He also condemned the attacks on Israel. He demanded that all parties exercise the utmost caution and safeguard people.

