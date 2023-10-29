Israel-Palestine war | Trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens: Hamas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
In some big Revelation now Palestinian military group Hamas has claimed that it is ready to free eight hostages at Moscow's request. These are all Russian Israelis who hold dual citizenship. A Hamas official claimed that they don't know where these eight people are at the moment.

