Israel-Palestine war: The Gaza strip suffers its deadliest day in 15 years

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Its day 3 of the Israel-Gaza war with Israel declaring a complete siege of the rebel held area. Israel's defence minister has ordered cutting off Gaza's electricity, food, fuel and water. The massive retaliation comes 48 hours after Hamas militants launched a surprise assault that left hundreds dead.

