Israel-Palestine war: Sderot to be evacuated by 11:00 AM local time

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
The war is raging between Israel and Hamas and attacks from both sides are intensifying. It's now 9 days since Israel declared war on Hamas after an unprecedented ground air and sea assault by the militants over the weekend. The death toll continues to mount on both sides.

