Israel-Palestine War: Protesters clash with Palestinian police in West Bank

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Violent clashes erupted in the West Bank region which has claimed eight lives. After the Gaza hospital blast, frustration is mounting on the ground among the people. And it is not just directed against Israel, locals are also questioning their own leadership. To know more watch this interview with War Correspondent & Analyst Elijah J Magnier.

