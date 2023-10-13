Israel-Palestine war: Nepal evacuates 253 nationals from Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Israel is far superior to Hamas. However, the militant group has been using an ingenious weapon to surprise the Israelis. They have dug a labyrinth of tunnels deep inside Gaza. These tunnels are used to smuggle & store weapons.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos