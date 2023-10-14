Israel-Palestine war: 'Israelis transitioning from grief to action and resilience'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Israel has declared war against Hamas after the terrorist group infiltrated the country on October 7, 2023, firing thousands of rockets at residential areas and killing civilians. At least 2,800 people have been killed in the war, including at least 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 1,500 in the Gaza strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to wipe Hamas off the face of the Earth in a speech during the swearing-in of the national emergency government at the Knesset. This week on The India Story, Vikram Chandra discusses the far-reaching implications of the war for the West Asian region and the world.

