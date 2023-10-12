Israel-Palestine war: Isaac Hergoz: It will be a long war against Hamas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Israel President Isaac Herzog held a press conference and thanked US President Joe Biden for his support for Israel in these tough times of Hamas war. He also said that the injuries on the bodies of Israelis sing songs of torture. Watch the video to listen what more he said.

