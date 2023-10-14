Israel-Palestine war: IDF opens safe passage corridor for Gazans, aerial force head of Hamas killed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
The IDF Arabic language spokesman shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the IDF will allow safe movement for Gazans on two main roads in the southern territory between 10:00 a.m. and 16:00 p.m. on Saturday.

