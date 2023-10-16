Israel-Palestine war: How will Israel navigate Hamas' urban warfare?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
As Israel prepares for a ground offensive ordering mass evacuations in Gaza and amassing troops at the border, Israel's options are limited as world leaders continue to negotiate the crisis. Israel says its top priority is to target Hamas' infrastructure and leaders and focus on its secret tunnels but the challenge of navigating an urban war remains real.

