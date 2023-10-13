Israel-Palestine war: Hamas' war crimes, babies murderedv

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
We advise viewer discretion as some of the information is very distressing. In a move to garner support for its response to the Hamas attack--- Benjamin Netanyahu's office has taken the extraordinary step of releasing shocking and gruesome images of babies murdered during the attack.

