Israel-Palestine war: Former RAW agent explains why MOSSAD failed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
The Israel-HAMAS war continues – Israel has vowed to destroy HAMAS. Amidst all the violence – one question remains unanswered, what led to the intelligence failure of Israel? To discuss the possibilities and the strategic implications of the conflict we’re joined by Mr. N.K. SOOD, a former officer of the Research & Analysis Wing - India’s foreign intelligence agency.

