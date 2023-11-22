Israel-Palestine war: Biggest development of Israel-Hamas war

Watch the inside story of how Israel and Hamas agreed on a Qatar-mediated deal for a four-day truce in Gaza and the release of 50 captives held in the enclave. The first truce in a brutal nearly seven-week-old war is hailed around the world as a sign of progress that could ease the suffering of Gaza's civilians and bring more Israeli hostages home. Watch the story to know if this could mean the end of the current war. To know more watch this interview with Alex Traiman, CEO & Jerusalem Bureau Chief, Jewish News Syndicate.