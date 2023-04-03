Israel Judicial Reforms : Negotiations between Netanyahu, opposition today
The coalition's contentious judicial overhaul legislation will once again be the subject of negotiations between the government and opposition on Monday, according to President Isaac Herzog's office. Working teams from the coalition and the opposition's Yesh Atid and National Unity parties will hold their discussions at the President's Mansion in Jerusalem. The president's administration said on Sunday that the meeting will start at 11 a.m.