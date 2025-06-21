Israel-Iran War. Will Khamenei face the same fate as Saddam Hussein? Will Iran become another Libya?

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ‘of a fate similar to Saddam Hussein.’. The United States is yet to enter the war but speculation for a regime change in Iran is growing. Benjamin Netanyahu changed his stance and has said toppling the Iranian regime is not a goal for Israel, but could be a potential outcome. As U.S. President Donald Trump discusses the idea of regime change, we look at how the United States overthrew Iran’s elected leader in 1953. Will we see a repeat of 1953 again?