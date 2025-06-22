LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 02:41 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 02:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: Why is Iran striking Haifa city in Israel?
Israel-Iran war: Why is Iran striking Haifa city in Israel?

Haifa, home to Israel's main naval base and key defense infrastructure, has become a primary target for Iran amid escalating hostilities in the Israel-Iran war. Watch in for more details!

