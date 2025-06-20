LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: White House announces a two-week window for potential diplomacy
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 23:56 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 23:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: White House announces a two-week window for potential diplomacy
Videos Jun 20, 2025, 23:56 IST

Israel-Iran war: White House announces a two-week window for potential diplomacy

US president Donald Trump briefed pros and cons of bombing Fordo as he plans heavy military action against Iran. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos