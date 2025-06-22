Published: Jun 22, 2025, 06:56 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 06:56 IST
Israel‑Iran war: US surges air & sea assets to West Asia
The air war between the two most powerful armies in West Asia is escalating by the minute. American President Donald Trump is weighing in on whether the United States will join the war on behalf of the state of Israel. What is interesting, however, is that the United States is already moving its heavy war machinery into the region. Watch in for more details!