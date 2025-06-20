Published: Jun 20, 2025, 06:26 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 06:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: US President Trump to decide on Iran strike in two weeks
The United States continues to weigh its direct involvement in the Iran-Israel war, but a decision has yet to be made. This is likely to be the biggest decision Donald Trump will ever make in his political career, as there are a number of complex issues he must address before taking the step to plunge America into an all-out war with Iran.