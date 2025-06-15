LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 20:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 20:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: US President Trump says Iran-Israel peace soon, asks them to make deal
Day 3 sees Iran facing continued attacks, with blasts reported in Central Tehran. Iranian media confirms explosions near Valiasr Square, adding to the escalating tensions.

