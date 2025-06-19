LOGIN
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 07:26 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 07:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: US President Trump says Iran is totally 'defenceless'
American President Donald Trump claims that Iran has reached out to the White House for talks but stated that it is too late now. Watch in for more details!

