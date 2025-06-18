LOGIN
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 05:11 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 05:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: US national security meet ends, trump calls for unconditional surrender
Trump declares full U.S. control over Iran’s airspace, hailing American military tech. US President says “We know exactly where Khamenei is hiding” amid rising war tensions.

