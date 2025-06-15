LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 05:41 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 05:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: US issues fresh advisory for its citizens in Iran, says 'citizens must depart Iran'
Amid the intensifying Israel-Iran conflict, the U.S. has issued a fresh advisory urging all American citizens to depart Iran without delay. Watch to know more on this!

