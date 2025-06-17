LOGIN
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 20:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: US expands military presence in West Asia amid Israel-Iran tensions
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 20:41 IST

Israel-Iran war: US expands military presence in West Asia amid Israel-Iran tensions

The Pentagon has announced plans to reinforce U.S. military presence in West Asia as the Israel-Iran conflict escalates. Watch to know more on this!

