Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 03:11 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 03:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: UN chief urges parties to 'give peace a chance'

Today marks one full week since the war between Iran and Israel erupted — seven days of relentless missile strikes, rising casualties, and mounting diplomatic tension. Watch in for more details!

