Israel-Iran war: UN chief calls for return to peace and diplomacy

Tensions escalate in the Middle East as Iran launches Operation True Promise III, striking multiple targets inside Israel. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. Amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres has called on both Iran and Israel to de-escalate and return to a path of diplomacy. Watch in for more details!