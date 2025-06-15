LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 09:41 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 09:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: Two women, one child among three dead in Israel's Bat Yam
Three people have been confirmed dead after a missile fired by Iran struck a building in Israel's Bat Yam.

