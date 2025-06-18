Israel-Iran war: Trump says US knows where Khamenei is hiding, wants Iran’s unconditional surrender

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but does not want him killed “for now.” In a social media post, Trump demanded Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” as the five-day conflict continues to escalate. Watch in for more details!