Israel-Iran war: Trump says he could secure deal between Iran & Israel

The attacks and counter attacks between Israel and Iran have entered the fourth day now despite global calls for restraint US President Donald Trump in his latest statement has urged the West Asian countries to make a deal. In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump said that he could secure the deal for Iran and Israel just as he had done between other arch-rivals in the past he cited the example of India and Pakistan claiming once again that he stopped the conflict between the two last month by using trade. Watch in for more details!