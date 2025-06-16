LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 05:56 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 05:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: trump blocks plot to kill Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 05:56 IST

Israel-Iran war: trump blocks plot to kill Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly blocked an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but Israel says 'supreme leader not off limits." Watch!

