Israel-Iran war: Tehran says no negotiations 'while under attack'
Iran has informed mediators, including Qatar and Oman, that it will not negotiate for a ceasefire while under attack. According to multiple reports citing Iranian officials, Tehran told the Qatari and Omani mediators that it will only pursue serious negotiations once Iran has completed its response to the Israeli preemptive strikes.