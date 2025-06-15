Israel-Iran war: Tehran is turning into a graveyard, Iranian residents say

Latest developments and visuals just coming in from the Israel-Iran conflict. Buildings are being devastated, and rescue workers are trying to salvage anything they can. They're trying to rescue anyone who might still be alive and trapped in the debris. Iran continues to rain missiles on Israel, and according to the Israeli media, around 200 people have been injured in missile barrages from Iran. Watch in for more details!