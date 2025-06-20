LOGIN
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 20:11 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 20:11 IST
Israel-Iran War: Tehran Appoints Brig Gen Majid Khadami As New Intelligence Chief
Israel-Iran War: Tehran Appoints Brig Gen Majid Khadami As New Intelligence Chief

Air raid sirens echoed across Israeli cities as Iran launched another wave of ballistic missiles amid the intensifying conflict. Watch to know more on this!

