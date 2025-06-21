Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Israel-Iran war: Sri Lankan minister Hemachandra speaks to WION, thanks India for support
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 21, 2025, 21:26 IST
| Updated:
Jun 21, 2025, 21:26 IST
Videos
Jun 21, 2025, 21:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: Sri Lankan minister Hemachandra speaks to WION, thanks India for support
Speaking to WION, Sri Lankan Minister Hemachandra expressed gratitude towards India for its timely support during the Israel-Iran conflict. Watch to know more on this!
Trending Topics
srilanka
india
wion
trending videos
Breaking | Trump post on Truth Social amid 2‑week deadline
Secretive Russian chopper spotted in US
Have Iran's ballistic & hypersonic missiles deterred US from joining Israel's war? | World at War
Donald Trump addresses the nation following US strike on Iran nuclear sites | US attacks Iran
Israel-Iran war: Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei names 3 senior clerics to replace him | Report
Israel-Iran war: Tehran sees record influx from northern provinces
Israel-Iran war: Netanyahu wins support of Jewish Israelis & opposition leaders by striking Iran
Israel’s Elite 8200 Spy Unit Is Iran's Most Dangerous Enemy
Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Nasrallah’s close aide killed in Israeli strikes in Iran: Report
Israel-Iran war: Putin says 200 Russians working at Bushehr nuke plant, condemns Israeli strikes
Israel-Iran war: Netanyahu wins support of Jewish Israelis & opposition leaders by striking Iran
Tulsi Gabbard's says her testimony taken out of context, blames the media for differences with Trump
Breaking | Israel strikes Iran: Netanyahu says our pilots are striking many targets in Iran
Breaking: powerful explosions heard in southwest Iran | Israel-Iran war
48-hour Ultimatum Vanishes; Diplomacy Reappears
US: Russian helicopter m-17 makes unusual appearance, gets spotted in Tucson
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran's Isfahan nuclear site again
Breaking | Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem says group will ‘act as we see fit’ in Iran-Israel war
Israel-Iran war: IDF launches new wave of strikes in southwestern Iran
Operation Narnia: Israel's 'Secret Weapon' Kills Iranian Scientists | Israel-Iran War
BREAKING | Israel-Iran War: Iran launches new barrage of missiles at Israel
Israel-Iran War: Iran Threatens to Strike Military Aid Shipments to Israel
IDF says missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, residents asked to take shelter
Apple, Google, Facebook login among massive 16 billion data leak
Israel-Iran war: IAEA warns strike on Bushehr would create nuclear disaster
Breaking | US strikes Iran: Three nuclear facilities including Fordow bombed | Israel-Iran war
Breaking | Trump post on Truth Social amid 2‑week deadline
Breaking | Earthquake rattles northern Iran amid war
Israel-Iran war: As US weighs in to join war, Washington moves war machinery
Israel‑Iran war: All about Lockheed’s C‑130 Hercules
Israel-Iran war: residents in Tel Aviv speak on the ongoing conflict