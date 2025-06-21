LOGIN
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 21:26 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 21:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: Sri Lankan minister Hemachandra speaks to WION, thanks India for support
Speaking to WION, Sri Lankan Minister Hemachandra expressed gratitude towards India for its timely support during the Israel-Iran conflict. Watch to know more on this!

