Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 20:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 20:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: Sirens blare in Israel, Iran launches barrage of missiles towards Israel
Israel-Iran war: Sirens blare in Israel, Iran launches barrage of missiles towards Israel

The Israel-Iran conflict intensifies with a new wave of attacks. Sirens blare in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as Iran launches a missile barrage, prompting Israeli retaliation.

