Published: Jul 01, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 21:45 IST
Israel-Iran war: Satellite images show Iran repairing bombed nuclear sites
Israel-Iran war: Satellite images show Iran repairing bombed nuclear sites

New satellite images show Iran already repairing damaged enrichment sites, raising fears of another round of escalation in the region. Tensions between Israel and Iran remain at an all-time high.

