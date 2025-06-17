Published: Jun 17, 2025, 23:26 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 23:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: Qatar warns against careless targeting of nuclear facilities in Iran
#GRAVITAS| Qatar has issued a strong rebuke of Israel’s recent strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the move reckless and dangerous.
Qatar has called for calm, de-escalation, exercising maximum self-restraint, and carrying on with negotiations to reach a diplomatic solution to the issues pertaining to the Iranian nuclear program.