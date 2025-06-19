Israel-Iran War: Putin Calls For Diplomatic Solution To Israel-Iran Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is in contact with both Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing war. He emphasized that it is important to ensure the security of Israel while also respecting Iran's interests. Putin added that any decisions should ultimately be made by Iran and Israel themselves. The Israeli military has launched a new wave of attacks, targeting missile systems and storage sites in western Iran. Watch in for more details!