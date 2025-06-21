LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: powerful explosions heard in southwest Iran
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 22:41 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 22:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: powerful explosions heard in southwest Iran
Videos Jun 21, 2025, 22:41 IST

Israel-Iran war: powerful explosions heard in southwest Iran

Israel-Iran: Multiple powerful explosions were reported in southwest Iran, prompting widespread alarm. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos