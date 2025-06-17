LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran War: Pete Hegseth Says 'Capabilities' Heading To Middle East; Warship Deployed
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 08:26 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 08:26 IST
Israel-Iran War: Pete Hegseth Says 'Capabilities' Heading To Middle East; Warship Deployed
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 08:26 IST

Israel-Iran War: Pete Hegseth Says 'Capabilities' Heading To Middle East; Warship Deployed

Day 3 sees Iran facing continued attacks, with blasts reported in Central Tehran. Iranian media confirms explosions near Valiasr Square, adding to the escalating tensions.

Trending Topics

trending videos