LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: Netanyahu wins support of Jewish Israelis & opposition leaders by striking Iran
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 04:11 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 04:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: Netanyahu wins support of Jewish Israelis & opposition leaders by striking Iran
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 04:11 IST

Israel-Iran war: Netanyahu wins support of Jewish Israelis & opposition leaders by striking Iran

Israel bombs Iran. Trump calls for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Khamenei responds with fire and fury. Markets swing. Tensions escalate. But step back for a moment—is this the real start of World War III or a well-timed political diversion for leaders on all sides? WION Decodes It—step by step, strike by strike—and follow the motives that may matter more than the missiles…

Trending Topics

trending videos