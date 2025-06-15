LOGIN
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 23:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 23:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: Netanyahu confirms Israel killed IRGC intelligence chief and his deputy
Netanyahu says IRGC intel chief Mohammad Kazemi & his deputy Hassan Mohaqiq killed in Israeli strike. watch to know more!

