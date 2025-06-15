LOGIN
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 23:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 23:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: Macron hopes conflict will calm in 'coming hours'
French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he hoped for a return to calm "in the coming hours" in the Iran-Israel conflict and called for a resumption of nuclear talks with Iran.

