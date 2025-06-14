LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Israel-Iran war: Loud explosions rock Jerusalem and Tel Aviv | Reactions from the ground
Iran launched retaliatory air strikes on the state of Israel, with explosions that were heard in Tel Aviv and also in Jerusalem. So, let's listen to some of the reactions from the ground in Tel Aviv.

