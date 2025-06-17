LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 17:26 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 17:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: Kremlin steps in, Russia offers to mediate Israel-Iran conflict
Israel-Iran war: Kremlin steps in, Russia offers to mediate Israel-Iran conflict

The Kremlin expresses concerns over Israel's reluctance to accept outside mediation in the Israel-Iran conflict. Russia is willing to mediate and seek a peaceful resolution.

