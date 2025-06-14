LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 22:56 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 22:56 IST
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 22:56 IST

Israel-Iran war: Israel warns 'Tehran will burn' if fire continues

Israel has issued a fiery warning to Iran, declaring "Tehran will burn" if aggression continues. Watch this video to know more updates on this!

