Published: Jun 15, 2025, 07:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 07:56 IST
Videos Jun 15, 2025, 07:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: Israel targets Iran's Fat'h air base | Jerusalem, Tel Aviv face Iranian fire
Iran's latest strikes on Israel has led to a widespread destruction. Various apartments and residential streets were hit after a fresh series of attacks. One of the worst impacted areas that came under direct hit of Iranian missiles, a city of Ramla, with blown out buildings, destroyed vehicles and streets strewn with debris. Watch to know more!