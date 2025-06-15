LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 21:41 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 21:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes over 80 targets in Tehran overnight, at least 128 killed in 2 days
Videos Jun 15, 2025, 21:41 IST

Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes over 80 targets in Tehran overnight, at least 128 killed in 2 days

The Israel-Iran conflict intensifies with a new wave of attacks. Sirens blare in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as Iran launches a missile barrage, prompting Israeli retaliation.

