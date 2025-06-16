LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes military infrastructure in Iran | fire breaks out in northern Israel
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 05:11 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 05:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes military infrastructure in Iran | fire breaks out in northern Israel
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 05:11 IST

Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes military infrastructure in Iran | fire breaks out in northern Israel

Israel has launched strikes targeting key military infrastructure in Iran, with reports confirming damage to the Iranian Foreign Ministry building in Tehran.

Trending Topics

trending videos