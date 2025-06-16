Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes military infrastructure in Iran
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 16, 2025, 03:11 IST
| Updated:
Jun 16, 2025, 03:11 IST
Videos
Jun 16, 2025, 03:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes military infrastructure in Iran
Israel has launched strikes targeting key military infrastructure in Iran, with reports confirming damage to the Iranian Foreign Ministry building in Tehran.
Trending Topics
israel
iran
wion
trending videos
Israel-Iran war: Tehran is turning into a graveyard, Iranian residents say
Russia-Ukraine war: bridge connecting Russia to Crimea targeted by Ukrainian forces
Israel-Iran war: Widespread damage in Israel's Bat Yam after Iran strikes
Breaking: Israel strikes Iran's underground missile facility
Israel-Iran war: Trump says us may get involved in Israel-Iran war, suggests Putin to mediate
Israel-Iran war: Houthis claim they targeted Israel with ballistic missiles
Israel-Iran war: World’s largest gas field targeted amid rising tensions
Breaking: PM Modi arrives in Cyprus on first leg of 3-nation tour
Israel-Iran war: Israel targets Iran's Fat'h air base | Jerusalem, Tel Aviv face Iranian fire
Israel-Iran war: FM Araghchi said open to nuclear deal, but won't accept rights deprivation
Israel-Iran war: Israeli military strikes Iran's defense ministry headquarters
Israel-Iran war: Over 100 injured in Israel's Bat Yam and Rehovot
Iran-Israel war: Fire engulfs Shahran oil depot after Israeli strikes
Breaking: Iran to fire missile salvo against Israel says state tv, Israelis running for shelter: IDF
Israel-Iran war: Israel faces shortage of bunker busters to destroy Fordow nuclear site
Breaking | PM Narendra Modi leaves for Cyprus, to attend G7 summit in Canada on Tuesday
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi en route to Cyprus, will attend G7 summit in Canada
Israel-Iran war: Iran's military & energy infrastructure under attack
Iran activates air defence systems after Israel claims striking Iran's missile facility
breaking: Iran starts its retaliatory strikes against Israel, launches fresh missile attacks
Breaking: Iran says Shahran oil depot targeted in Israeli strikes had 11 storage tanks
Israel-Iran war: Iranian missiles strike Israel, 6 killed in Bat Yam, 4 women lost in Tamra
Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Israeli Air Force intercepts drone launched towards Israel
Breaking: Israel's Haifa under attack, Israelis told to enter bomb shelters
Israel-Iran war: Iranian media reports explosions near central Valiasr Square
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran for second consecutive day, Iran activates air defence system
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran's oil and gas infrastructure
Israel-Iran war: Israel's Haifa under attack, 3 killed
Israel-Iran war: Israel faces shortage of bunker busters to destroy Fordow nuclear site
Breaking: Iran says Shahran oil depot targeted in Israeli strikes had 11 storage tanks
Israel-Iran war: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi accuses Israel of crossing 'a new red line'
PM Narendra Modi departs for Cyprus for ‘historic’ 3-nation tour ahead of G7 summit
Israel-Iran war: Israel feel the impact of Iranian strikes, Ramat Gan gets affected the most
Israel-Iran war: India distances itself from SCO statement on Israel-Iran tensions
Israel-Iran war: Israeli army closes off various towns, cities
Breaking | Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel with severe reprisal | Israel strikes Iran
Israel-Iran war: Israel hits Iran's phase 14 gas plant at South Pars
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes over 80 targets in Tehran overnight, at least 128 killed in 2 days
Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Drone infiltration sirens heard close to Jordanian border
Israel-Iran war: Israel targets homes of IRGC commanders in Tehran
Indian Prime Minister Modi to visit 3 nations, including Canada in first
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran's oil and gas infrastructure
Israel-Iran war: Iranian security bases, gas and oil infra targeted
Iran Ready To Hit Israel Nuclear Sites If Attacked
Israel-Iran war: Sirens in parts of Israel as Iran launches new missile strike
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia